Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

