Stephens Inc. AR Takes $1.34 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 142,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.33 and a one year high of $83.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

