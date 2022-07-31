Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,739,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 167,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.28 and a 12 month high of $93.33.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

