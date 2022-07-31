Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,041 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

