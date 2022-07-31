Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.19% of Cognyte Software worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after buying an additional 467,135 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 97,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 73.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of CGNT opened at $4.51 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $304.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.34.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

