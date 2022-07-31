Stephens Inc. AR Sells 15,445 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.27% of The Pennant Group worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 185,521 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 71,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.64 million, a P/E ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens downgraded The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

