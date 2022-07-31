Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,405,000 after buying an additional 880,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after buying an additional 467,834 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,642,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,384,000 after buying an additional 435,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

PAA stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

