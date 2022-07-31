Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,551,000 after purchasing an additional 614,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,620,000 after acquiring an additional 469,077 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,525,000 after acquiring an additional 611,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,833,000 after acquiring an additional 653,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,243 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $29.26 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06.

