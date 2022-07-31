Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,450 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,053,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIVO opened at $35.15 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.