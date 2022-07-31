Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after purchasing an additional 589,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 475,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

