19,962 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

LIT stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

