Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 305 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,736,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,560,000 after buying an additional 149,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,169,000 after buying an additional 171,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $203.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.49.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

