Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after buying an additional 50,057 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 72,530 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 26,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.