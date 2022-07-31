Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,521 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. UBS Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

