Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,712 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $370.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

