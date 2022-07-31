Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.94 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 153.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 24,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 81.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $240.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,845. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.