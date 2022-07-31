Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after acquiring an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.15.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $581.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $607.39 and its 200 day moving average is $636.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

