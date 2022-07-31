Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $62.49 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,755 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $62,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

HAIN stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

