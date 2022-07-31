Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

