Versor Investments LP Raises Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,382,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $16,626,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,866,000 after acquiring an additional 456,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,591,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $629,904.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $460,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,954 shares of company stock worth $4,392,181. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.3 %

PD stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

PagerDuty Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

