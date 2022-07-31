General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $40,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

GE opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

