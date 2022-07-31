Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,808 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Dover worth $40,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $4,798,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $133.68 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

