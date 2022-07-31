Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 1.3 %

LKQ stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.81%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.