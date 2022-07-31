Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $773,888.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.