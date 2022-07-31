Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,383,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 279.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CATY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

