Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,223 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,606 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Best Buy worth $39,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $76.99 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.