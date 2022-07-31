abrdn plc Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abiomed

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abiomed Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on ABMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.25.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $293.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.58.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

