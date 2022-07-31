Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Aptiv worth $42,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 205,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 119,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.42.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

