Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,745 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

