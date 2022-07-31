Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 941 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $9,519,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 59,661 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

