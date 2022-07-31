Shell Asset Management Co. Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR opened at $33.63 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

