Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,507,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,382,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

ALNY stock opened at $142.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

