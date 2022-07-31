Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

KMB stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.