abrdn plc Sells 1,895 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $399.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.77 and its 200 day moving average is $394.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.58.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

