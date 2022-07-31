Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 42,143 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Etsy worth $39,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $223,388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 606,822 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after acquiring an additional 428,777 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after acquiring an additional 329,322 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,392 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $103.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

