Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 417,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 1.8 %

LAC opened at $25.41 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

