Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FBHS opened at $69.68 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

