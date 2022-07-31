972 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after buying an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,571,000 after buying an additional 835,814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,623,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,496,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of BTI opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
