972 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after buying an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,571,000 after buying an additional 835,814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,623,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,496,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of BTI opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.37) to GBX 3,800 ($45.78) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.54) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,066.67.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

