Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $236.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

