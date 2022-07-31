Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 865 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,974,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,439,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

NYSE:TTE opened at $51.06 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

