Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,575,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

