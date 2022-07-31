F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1,104.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in F5 by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.34.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

