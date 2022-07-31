ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

