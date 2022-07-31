Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $54,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.52. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $198.81.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

