Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.69 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $53,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 233,555 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $39.96 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

