Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 835,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $54,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

