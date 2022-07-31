Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 1,732 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 251.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $362,442,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 116,523 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,881,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,737,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,254,000 after buying an additional 926,746 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

