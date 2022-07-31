Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 534,541 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 843,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $54,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.