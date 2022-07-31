iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 81,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 942.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LDEM opened at $46.43 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $51.58.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.