Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZD shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.3 %

Ziff Davis stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

